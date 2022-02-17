Robert Burke Associates is Hiring An Office Coordinator In New York, NY

Robert Burke Associates is a New York based consulting firm specializing in retail and fashion. We provide services in:



• Brand and retail growth strategies for domestic and international fashion brands at the luxury and contemporary levels;

• Global and domestic retail development, working primarily with luxury department stores and malls; and

• Investment advisory, providing guidance on qualitative due diligence and growth opportunities for groups acquiring, growing or selling fashion brands.

Clients we work with:



• Chloe

• Nordstrom

• Ralph Lauren

• Alexndre Birman

• Tommy Hilfiger

• Saks Fifth Avenue

• Canada Goose

• Hunter

• Schutz

• Thorsun



Job opportunity



Robert Burke Associates is looking for an Office Coordinator, starting immediately. A successful candidates will support the team with daily administrative work and research. The role is an entry level position and the candidate has the opportunity observe and learn about the client services process, with the potential (dependent on specific projects and timing) to include:



• Administrative work, manage schedule of team and chairman and coordinate meetings

• Maintain contacts;

• Assist staff as needed;

• Ongoing industry and market research;

• Visibility to the drafting of project proposals;

• Contribution to project research and presentation drafting;

• Client presentations.



The candidate will also have the opportunity to work directly with CEO/Chairman Robert Burke to assist in preparing for media interviews with notable publications including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Business of Fashion, and Women’s Wear Daily amongst others.



Requirements

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience, ideally in Fashion or Business

• 1 - 2 years experience in office administration

• Proficient in MS Office, Adobe Creative Suite is a plus

• Possess strong relationship building skills• Proactive self-starter with strong detail orientation

• Passion for working in a fast-paced environment and a proven ability to multi-task• Be agile, adaptable, and thrive in a dynamic and changing culture with a can-do attitude

• Passionate about fashion • Authorization to work in the U.S. required



To Apply: Please send your resume to kristin@robertburkeassociates.com, subject line Office Coordinator.