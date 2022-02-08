Must Read: Robert Pattinson Covers 'GQ,' Ebony Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley

Photo: Jack Bridgland/GQ/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Robert Pattinson covers GQ

Robert Pattinson is back on the cover of GQ (you may remember how, last time that happened, he went public with his... conversation-starting "Piccolini Cuscino" pasta recipe). Shot by Jack Bridgland, the actor goes through "a step-by-step metamorphosis of a unique character who evolves from an alternate-reality version of Robert Pattinson to someone far more extreme," according to a press release. Daniel Reilly writes the accompanying profile, in which the actor discusses "The Batman," moving behind the camera and more. {GQ}

Ebony pays tribute to André Leon Talley

Ebony published a special cover story honoring André Leon Talley — who was once a fashion editor at the magazine — featuring a digital portrait by Brandon Breaux and a piece titled "The André I Knew," by Kimora Lee Simmons as told to Marjon Carlos. The Baby Phat founder discusses how she met Talley, their relationship over the years and his impact on fashion. {Ebony}

Paul Andrew is relaunching his namesake brand

Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman reports that, following his exit from Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Andrew is focusing on relaunching his namesake brand. It's slated to return to market in the fall. "It's on my own time, on my own pace," the designer said. "The targets are based on my own ambitions and I can scale the business as fast or slowly as I choose." {Business of Fashion}

Chanel Cruise is headed to Monaco

Chanel will present its Cruise 2022 collection in Monaco on May 5, the brand announced on Tuesday. The house's ties to the principality go way back, with both Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld having spent time in the area; the latter staged a Métiers d'Art show at the Monte Carlo Opera House in 2006. {Fashionista Inbox}

Black Fashion Fair's magazine sets a new standard

For Refinery29 Unbothered, Venesa Coger writes about Black Fashion Fair's inaugural magazine, "Black Fashion Fair Volume 0: SEEN," and what it signifies for representation within the fashion industry: "Our culture can no longer be ignored, and our story will never go untold because we're going to share it with our community in our own way." {Refinery29 Unbothered}

