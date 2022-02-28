When there's an awards show smack-dab in the middle of fashion month — which happens most years — it becomes a race to see which runway looks went from pretty much the backs of the models to a celebrity stylist's racks. At the 2022 SAG Awards, there was some of that (like Selena Gomez in a pouf-sleeved black Oscar de la Renta gown, Madeline Brewer wearing an embellished two-piece set by Emilia Wickstead, Kelsey Asbille in a silver lamé Commission slip, all from Fall 2022), but there were mostly custom creations that bear touches from the still-unveiling autumnal line, as well as plenty of haute couture to swoon over, from Ariana DeBose's bustled Valentino gown to Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé.

Catch up on all the best looks from the 2022 SAG Awards in the gallery below.

