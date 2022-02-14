Sergio Hudson Brings Back Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Runway Twirls for Spring 2022

Beverly Johnson. Photo: Imaxtree

There have been plenty of '90s references on runways over the last few years, but Sergio Hudson's Spring 2022 show was one of the first that looked like it could have actually taken place in the '90s, from the casting to the clothes to the way the models walked.

The big news was the runway return of two of fashion's first-ever Black supermodels: Beverly Johnson, famously the first Black model to cover U.S. Vogue, and Veronica Webb, the first to ever sign a major cosmetics contract. It was an excellent Black History Month moment, from a Black designer who famously dressed our first Black Vice President.

But it wasn't just these iconic original supers that gave this show its all-encompassing nostalgic glamour. There were the clothes: clean, simple designs in structured-yet-sexy silhouettes. Think sharp safari jackets and blazers with nipped-in waists and matching skinny high-waist trousers, miniskirts or short-shorts; slinky, formfitting silhouettes, fit-and-flare mini dresses, crop tops and corset bodices — all in either exaggerated leopard prints, bright pastels and jewel tones done in satin, or quiet browns and whites.

Veronica Webb. Photo: Imaxtree

It was also in the way the models walked — with personality. They swayed their hips, twirled and posed at the end of the runway. Some walked together in twos and threes in coordinating candy-colored looks. Altogether, the show brought to mind iconic '80s and '90s moments from houses like Versace, Azzedine Alaïa and Chanel, but the vibe was more playful and reverential than unoriginal.

See every look from the Sergio Hudson Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

61 Gallery 61 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.