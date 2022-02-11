Must Read: Shayne Oliver Is Back, Virgil Abloh Exhibit Comes to Brooklyn

Shayne Oliver. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Shayne Oliver is back

As Hood By Air's Shayne Oliver prepares to make a return to New York Fashion Week this February, he sat down for an interview with Cathy Horyn for The Cut. The designer remembered Virgil Abloh, described himself as "a show queen," and discussed the "complicated" future of Hood By Air. {The Cut/New York Magazine}

Virgil Abloh exhibit comes to the Brooklyn Museum

"Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech," an exhibit honoring the late designer, will make its way to the Brooklyn museum this summer, opening on July 1. It features "two decades of Abloh's work, highlighting both his emphasis on collaboration and his unique creative process," with new elements created by Abloh in the past three years as well as never-before-seen objects from his archive. Presale tickets will be available for members beginning Feb. 24. {Fashionista inbox}

Louis Vuitton heads to California for Cruise

Louis Vuitton will present its Cruise 2023 collection in California on May 12, reports WWD. While the specific city and venue have not yet been revealed, a spokesperson from the French house disclosed that it "will continue its architectural journey of showcasing cruise collections at exclusive locations of exceptional design and renown around the world." {WWD}

Janelle Okwodu on fashion 'making space' for her

Writer Janelle Okwodu penned a personal essay about fashion "finally making space" for her for Vogue. "For decades, fashion sneered at fat women, expecting gratitude for offering the them the bare minimum. Now, with retail in a slump and the financial viability of the plus-size demographic evident, more brands are dipping their toes into the waters," writes Okwodu. {Vogue}

Altuzarra's post-Kering future

After splitting with French luxury group Kering during the pandemic, Joseph Altuzarra is looking toward the future in a new interview with Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman. "There had been a time when it felt like to be a brand with a capital B, you sort of needed to take a step back. The brand needed to be bigger than the designer in some ways," the designer said. "The kernel of truth that I kept on circling back to is that Altuzarra is a very, very personal thing to me, my name being on the door." {Business of Fashion}

