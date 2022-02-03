Skip to main content
It's Time to Brighten Up Your Winter Wardrobe With Barbie Pink

Rihanna, J.Lo and many more are saying so.

At this point, you've seen the $1,500-a-pop photos of Rihanna in a pink Chanel Fall 1996 puffer, low-rise jeans and a 1980s Christian Lacroix gold cross necklace, walking down the streets of Harlem with A$AP Rocky to announce her pregnancy. The look itself was almost as viral as the news of the Fenty bébé. The next day, Jennifer Lopez was in the New York Times wearing an oversized, floor-length puffer and strapless gown in similar shades of pink, both from H&M's Innovation Circular Design Story collection; and, across the pond in London, "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose donned a pink fuzzy overcoat that had walked the Valentino Haute Couture runway only a week prior. 

Typically, celebrity sightings like these, especially in such quick succession, have a direct impact on trends. But in this case, these three looks build on something we started seeing at the menswear and Haute Couture shows in Paris in January: A shot of electric Barbie pink is the way to reinvigorate your winter wardrobe.

Whether it's as a pop in the form of a bag or heel that stands out against a black overcoat or a head-to-toe color story, it's about adding some nostalgia-tinged energy to the dreariness of the season. We've pulled some of our favorite pink pieces on the market right now to get you on track to living your best Barbie life, ahead. 

