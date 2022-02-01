Sage Is the Soothing, Earthy Neutral Your Closet Craves

Sage, the herb, is a staple in many cuisines and kitchens, and sage, the color, will be the newest staple in your closet.

The soothing grayish-green hue is a step up from a winter neutral, in that it plays nicely with found-in-nature browns and creams, but also offers a peppery kick to cold-weather outfits (think an earthy statement rather than a muted earthy tone). While the color's cozy essence makes it an obvious choice for loungewear, its hints of mint make it an ideal option for spring clothing, especially transitional pieces like lightweight jackets. It also makes for decadent updates to all-weather boots or sneakers.

Ahead, shop over a dozen sage pieces, from oversize cardigans and sweater dresses to handbags and earrings.

