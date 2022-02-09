Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

SWELL Is Hiring A Director of New Business In New York, NY

SWELL, Inc. is looking for a Director of New Business to join our team. The right candidate will be a highly motivated and effective sales person, committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts.
Swell Fashionista_thumbnail

About Us

SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company. Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is a fully integrated 360 studio from creative ideation to post-production.

Our client roster includes brands such as MCM Worldwide, Drunk Elephant, Matrix, Biolage, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Graff, Dunhill and more.

Our editorial roster includes Vogue, Nowness, Models.com and more.

Role
- Create relationships with new prospects and build relationships with existing clients.
- Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects, this can be on-site in our office, off-site at a restaurant, cafe. We're open to new ideas too!
- Collaborate internally on new business strategies and marketing materials.
- Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence.
- Database maintenance.

Requirements
- At least 2 years sales experience in advertising industry [this is an absolute must-have]
- Experience in video-production or post-production industry a major bonus!
- Confident and persistent with cold-calling and emailing
- Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection
- Friendly and enthusiastic personality
- Effective written and oral communication skills
- Great Microsoft and Google suite skills

Hours
Flexible! Open to full-time or part-time, let's discuss!

Salary
Based on experience and profile.

Benefits
Health / Dental / Vision after 3 months

Interested?
Great! Please say hello and send your resume to hr@swellny.com with “Director of New Business” in the subject line. We look forward to hearing from you!

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

SWELL_FASHIONISTA_BANNER_02
Sponsored Story

SWELL Is Hiring A New Business Manager In New York, NY

SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company.

Apr 27, 2021
armarium
Careers

ARMARIUM IS Hiring A Director of Sales and Business Development In New York, NY

Armarium offers the best edit of high fashion to rent and the highest calibre of stylists to hire via a website and mobile app, a NYC Fifth Avenue showroom and various international pop ups in jet set locales.

Feb 5, 2019
armarium
Careers

ARMARIUM Is Hiring A Director of Sales and Business Development In New York, NY

Armarium is the first platform to introduce global luxury brands to the sharing economy.

Jan 21, 2019
bpcm
Careers

BPCM Is Hiring A Director of Digital In New York, NY

BPCM NY is seeking a candidate to fill the role of Director of Digital, overseeing all digital operations for the agency.

Jun 21, 2018