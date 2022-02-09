SWELL Is Hiring A Director of New Business In New York, NY

SWELL, Inc. is looking for a Director of New Business to join our team. The right candidate will be a highly motivated and effective sales person, committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts.

Image courtesy of SWELL

About Us



SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company. Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is a fully integrated 360 studio from creative ideation to post-production.



Our client roster includes brands such as MCM Worldwide, Drunk Elephant, Matrix, Biolage, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Graff, Dunhill and more.



Our editorial roster includes Vogue, Nowness, Models.com and more.

Role

- Create relationships with new prospects and build relationships with existing clients.

- Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects, this can be on-site in our office, off-site at a restaurant, cafe. We're open to new ideas too!

- Collaborate internally on new business strategies and marketing materials.

- Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence.

- Database maintenance.



Requirements

- At least 2 years sales experience in advertising industry [this is an absolute must-have]

- Experience in video-production or post-production industry a major bonus!

- Confident and persistent with cold-calling and emailing

- Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection

- Friendly and enthusiastic personality

- Effective written and oral communication skills

- Great Microsoft and Google suite skills

Hours

Flexible! Open to full-time or part-time, let's discuss!



Salary

Based on experience and profile.



Benefits

Health / Dental / Vision after 3 months



Interested?

Great! Please say hello and send your resume to hr@swellny.com with “Director of New Business” in the subject line. We look forward to hearing from you!