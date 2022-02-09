SWELL Is Hiring A Director of New Business In New York, NY
About Us
SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company. Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is a fully integrated 360 studio from creative ideation to post-production.
Our client roster includes brands such as MCM Worldwide, Drunk Elephant, Matrix, Biolage, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Graff, Dunhill and more.
Our editorial roster includes Vogue, Nowness, Models.com and more.
Role
- Create relationships with new prospects and build relationships with existing clients.
- Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects, this can be on-site in our office, off-site at a restaurant, cafe. We're open to new ideas too!
- Collaborate internally on new business strategies and marketing materials.
- Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence.
- Database maintenance.
Requirements
- At least 2 years sales experience in advertising industry [this is an absolute must-have]
- Experience in video-production or post-production industry a major bonus!
- Confident and persistent with cold-calling and emailing
- Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection
- Friendly and enthusiastic personality
- Effective written and oral communication skills
- Great Microsoft and Google suite skills
Hours
Flexible! Open to full-time or part-time, let's discuss!
Salary
Based on experience and profile.
Benefits
Health / Dental / Vision after 3 months
Interested?
Great! Please say hello and send your resume to hr@swellny.com with “Director of New Business” in the subject line. We look forward to hearing from you!