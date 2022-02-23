Skip to main content
The Only Agency Is Hiring A Public Relations and Brand Partnerships Assistant In Los Angeles

The Only Agency is a Creative Management Agency representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more.
The Only Agency

Creative Management Agency Representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more. From celebrity, editorial, advertising or commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the fashion, entertainment or endorsement fields, The Only Agency’s artists benefit from effective representation, professionalism and contacts with both high fashion and celebrity clientele.

The Only Agency is seeking a Public Relations and Brand Partnerships Assistant in the Los Angeles area.

Responsibilities Include:
· Compose PR pitches to both editors and brands.
· Update and maintain clients’ social calendars.
· Identify and compile client media coverage.
· Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.
· Maintain clients’ existing partnerships as well as produce outreach for future partnerships.
· Ensure deadlines are met and assets are delivered in a timely manner.
· Schedule meetings and send product requests.

Qualifications
· Excellent Verbal and written communication skills
· Outstanding attention to detail
· Comfortable conducting business by email and phone
· Problem solve in a fast-paced environment
· Handle confidential information
· Manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks
· Meet tight deadlines
· A demonstrated interest in beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.

Email Info@theonly.agency with “Public Relations and Brand Partnerships Assistant Application” in the subject to apply

