This Versace Collection Has Julia Fox's Name Written All Over It

Fortunately, she was right there in the front row to behold her own influence.

Versace Fall 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

Happily single actor and podcaster Julia Fox has been making the rounds this fashion month, in more ways than one. We've seen her walk Laquan Smith in New York and attend Diesel in Milan, but we've also been seeing some of her current style signatures on the runways, like dramatic black smokey eyes, low-rise pants, skin-tight latex, head-to-toe black and gloves. Coincidence? We're not so sure.

At Versace's Fall 2022 show on Friday, we saw all of the elements listed above, as well as the budding fashion icon herself in the front row, wearing her own head-turning, subtly fetishistic, very Julia Fox Versace look. The black-latex-clad former professional dominatrix even held her own floor-length braid extension like a whip for photos.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

But back to the actual collection: In addition to those "foxy" touches, the Italian house continued leaning into its own design codes from the '90s and 2000s amid their rising resurgence: Most looks featured some form of corseted bustier bodice, either as a crop top or cinching in a dress; there were also cheeky logo T-shirts, cargo pants, low-rise ruched skirts, baggy bomber jackets, furry bucket hats and micro-mini skirts, sometimes paired with a coordinating exaggerated-houndstooth blazer.

Black and red featured heavily, as did as an acidic pink-and-green color combo that feels very early-aughts. Emily Ratajkowski, making her Versace runway return, stood out in a green shredded-looking chainmail dress, styled over a black bustier and latex tights.

Simply put, these looks are not for the faint of heart (making Fox a particularly fitting muse). See them all in the gallery below.

