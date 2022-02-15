VLIV Communications Is Hiring A Freelance Publicist In New York, NY

VLIV Communications, a NYC-based PR agency that represents leading fashion and beauty brands, is looking for a freelance/contract publicist to support its clients. The position has potential to evolve to a full-time position.



We are looking for a candidate who preferably has 3-5 years of agency experience and understands what types of pitches and strategies resonate with editors/media to best support our clients’ business goals. The ideal candidate not only sees things through an editorial eye, but also understands how to communicate with clients to create strategies that best align with their goals.



This person will collaborate with other VLIV team members and clients to support all scoped activity for each client, including strategic communication plan development, earned media outreach, and awards submissions. This team member is a strategic partner to both the agency and clients.

The ideal candidate will possess the below qualities:

● Incredible organizational skills

● Professional

● Detail-oriented

● Proactive - comes up with solutions to potential problems

● Able to take ideas from start to completion with little oversight

● Excellent writer

● Strong track record of beauty and fashion placements

● Can meet deadlines

● Able to prioritize and delegate tasks

● Resourceful

● Creative and able to develop unique pitch hooks that will resonate with editors; can think strategically about how story angles can ultimately support brand goals

● Aware of key trends and pop culture moments, with a passion for staying informed with what is happening the fashion and beauty industries

● Strong work ethic

Tasks Will Include:

● Working on our current beauty and fashion clients to provide insight on strategy and execution that aligns with their goals, interfacing with clients directly

● Helping manage client questions and concerns that may arise with timeliness, respect, and clear communication

● Serving as a point of contact for clients

● Drafting of pitches and press releases as needed with minimal edits - able to filter all writing through an editorial eye

● Distributing pitches as needed using our mail merge software

● Keeping the team on task and on time with deadlines using Asana

● Attending client calls and contributing discussion and ideas

● Strategizing ideas for our clients within the scope of work - monthly, quarterly, and yearly

● Monitoring client competitors and understand our clients’ positioning in their industry

● Proofreading work of other team members



Please apply directly here.