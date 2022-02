Get up to 80% off WRAY'S sample sale located at 20 Grand Ave, #202, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

Image courtesy of WRAY

Get up to 80% off WRAY'S sample sale located at 20 Grand Ave, #202, Brooklyn, NY 11205. Friday 2/25 12 PM to 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday 2/26-2/27 11 AM to 6 PM.