YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Public Relations Freelancer In New York, NY
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are currently seeking a Public Relations Freelancer with 2 or more years of working PR experience securing features for jewelry / fashion brands.
Requirements:
- The ideal candidate should have experience securing feature placements in top tier fashion and jewelry publications.
- The candidate should have strong editorial relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors.
- The candidate should be a skilled writer and comfortable copywriting for the fashion/lifestyle space.
- The candidate should be detail oriented and be able to work in a fashion environment.
- 2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
- Must be located in New York City.
Recommended Articles
Responsibilities:
- Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective product pitching and brand profiles/features for daily send out.
- Consistently generate brand exposure through features, product placements, news items, and more.
- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility.
- Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line PR Freelancer.