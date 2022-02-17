YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Public Relations Freelancer In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry.

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are currently seeking a Public Relations Freelancer with 2 or more years of working PR experience securing features for jewelry / fashion brands.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate should have experience securing feature placements in top tier fashion and jewelry publications.

The candidate should have strong editorial relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors.

The candidate should be a skilled writer and comfortable copywriting for the fashion/lifestyle space.

The candidate should be detail oriented and be able to work in a fashion environment.

2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.

Must be located in New York City.

Responsibilities:

Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective product pitching and brand profiles/features for daily send out.

Consistently generate brand exposure through features, product placements, news items, and more.

Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility.

Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line PR Freelancer.