Lord Help Us Survive Zoë Kravitz's 'The Batman' Press Tour

How? Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz's first official red-carpet look of "The Batman" press tour, seen above, is probably best summarized by the breathless captions on the seven (so far) Instagram posts from it by the fan account @zoekravitzsource:

"ladies and gentleman.. zoë isabella kravitz 😮‍💨 i'm speechless," "she's perfect i'm crying," "oh gosh YES," "them," "the bat and the cat," "their smiles 😮‍💨" and, simply, "god’s favorite."

The halter gown, with its scalloped neckline and innovative underboob windows, is unsurprisingly by Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent, proving once again that the house's partnership with our Catwoman is one of the few celebrity-brand contracts that might never produce a boring red-carpet moment. With her slick bun, baby bangs, cat eye and natural Audrey Hepburn-esque features, the overall look is giving Holly Golightly with a baddie edge. In other words, it's flawless, and we're not sure how we are going to survive the rest of this press tour. We're already overwhelmed.

What? Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Speaking of overwhelming, Kravitz has also been doing press junkets with costar Robert Pattinson which have produced many clips and images of them laughing and smiling together in coordinating chic black outfits. The fun continued at Wednesday's London screening — it all really brought the event and images to life, and also disrupted my day because I can't stop myself from staring at every single frame Getty Images captured. Browse a few more below that the Fashionista team and I will be thinking about until the next "The Batman" press event. Pray for us.

*Insert teary-eye emoji* Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros

The arm touch. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

They can also do serious. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Producer Dylan Clark's very relatable reaction to seeing Kravitz. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

