Skip to main content

Lord Help Us Survive Zoë Kravitz's 'The Batman' Press Tour

She's giving baddie Holly Golightly at the film's London screening.
How?

How?

Zoë Kravitz's first official red-carpet look of "The Batman" press tour, seen above, is probably best summarized by the breathless captions on the seven (so far) Instagram posts from it by the fan account @zoekravitzsource:

"ladies and gentleman.. zoë isabella kravitz 😮‍💨 i'm speechless," "she's perfect i'm crying," "oh gosh YES," "them," "the bat and the cat," "their smiles 😮‍💨" and, simply, "god’s favorite."

The halter gown, with its scalloped neckline and innovative underboob windows, is unsurprisingly by Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent, proving once again that the house's partnership with our Catwoman is one of the few celebrity-brand contracts that might never produce a boring red-carpet moment. With her slick bun, baby bangs, cat eye and natural Audrey Hepburn-esque features, the overall look is giving Holly Golightly with a baddie edge. In other words, it's flawless, and we're not sure how we are going to survive the rest of this press tour. We're already overwhelmed.

What?

What?

Recommended Articles

Speaking of overwhelming, Kravitz has also been doing press junkets with costar Robert Pattinson which have produced many clips and images of them laughing and smiling together in coordinating chic black outfits. The fun continued at Wednesday's London screening — it all really brought the event and images to life, and also disrupted my day because I can't stop myself from staring at every single frame Getty Images captured. Browse a few more below that the Fashionista team and I will be thinking about until the next "The Batman" press event. Pray for us.

*Insert teary-eye emoji*

*Insert teary-eye emoji*

The arm touch.

The arm touch.

They can also do serious.

They can also do serious.

Producer Dylan Clark's very relatable reaction to seeing Kravitz.

Producer Dylan Clark's very relatable reaction to seeing Kravitz.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

lacma-gala-2018-red-carpet-zoe kravitz
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz's Pearl-Encrusted Navy Moment

Revisiting this timeless Gabriela Hearst look and the bag that doesn't quite match, in the best way.

By Dhani Mau
Sep 2, 2021
zoe-kravitz-saint-laurent-fall-2020
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz in a Slinky Chainmail Saint Laurent Top

The ensemble is a lesson in genius styling.

By Dara Prant
Sep 21, 2020
lenny-kravitz-saint-laurent-fall-2020 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent Suiting

As though this man needs any help looking this good.

By Tyler McCall
Apr 20, 2021
zoe-kravitz-ysl-beauty
News

Must Read: Zoë Kravitz Launches Lipstick Line With YSL Beauty, Gucci and Saint Laurent Struggle to Meet Kering's Sustainability Goals

Plus, how retailers can prepare for upcoming tariffs and a potential recession.

By Dara Prant
Aug 20, 2019