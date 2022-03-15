Agentry PR Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

Agentry PR is a New York City-based boutique agency, founded in 2010. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations; from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. The agency culture is positive and upbeat with a collaborative approach to ideation, events and client strategy.



This Junior Account Executive position is an exceptional opportunity for a highly motivated, and detail-oriented individual looking to work across men's, women's and accessories heritage and emerging fashion and lifestyle brands.



The Junior Account Executive will work directly with director and VP across strategy, tactics for a variety of cool brands on editorial, affiliate, branded events, social media/influencer, celebrity and red carpet and New York Fashion Week.



Key Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree

- Previous public relations/communications experience preferred (internship)

- Outstanding written, interpersonal and verbal skills

- Attention to detail

- Ability to work across fast-paced strategies utilizing a creative approach to everything

- Must be fully vaccinated



Role Description:

- Develops editorial and product placement opportunities across designated clientele.

- Maintains relationships with U.S. media targets (this includes day-to-day contact and networking "out of the office"). Actively networks with the most respected and influential media, influencers, stylists, managers, etc.

- Creates and targets media with press angles, press releases and unique storytelling. Analyzes and targets best media outlets and channels for maximum strategic impact and effectiveness.

- Performs all other office manager duties as assigned.



To Apply: Please send your resume to brandon@agentrypr.com, subject line Junior Account Executive.