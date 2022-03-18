Must Read: The Future of Airport Retail, Exploring the Re-Emergence of the Low-Rise Trend

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The future of airport retail

As the world emerges from the pandemic, sales of luxury goods at airport stores have dropped sharply, reports Daniel-Yaw Miller for Business of Fashion. Some airport retailers have begun to test new formats — including "click-and-collect options... [and] concept stores featuring trendier products aimed at younger shoppers" — to adapt and compete. {Business of Fashion}

The re-emergence of the low-rise trend

Veronique Hyland explores the new wave of the low-rise trend for Elle. "Younger millennials and Gen Zers are looking at the trend with fresh eyes, whether it's 'Euphoria''s Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney in belly-baring crop top pantsuits or Bella Hadid dodging the paparazzi in torso-skimming cargoes," writes Hyland, who also posits that "perhaps what we're seeing is the inevitable cresting of the body-con wave." {Elle}

Paul Marciano faces additional allegations of sexual misconduct

On Thursday, four additional women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Paul Marciano, the co-founder of Guess. Marciano, who has denied the allegations, stepped down as CEO of the company in 2018 amid other accusations of sexual assault and harassment. {CBS Los Angeles}

