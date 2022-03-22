Great Outfits: Ana de Armas's Spring-Ready Polka Dot Frock

If this doesn't scream "ready to party," I don't know what does.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's officially spring: The sun is out later, the chill is slowly leaving the air, New Yorkers are actually...happy? (It happens!) And along with warmer weather, spring generally brings plenty of opportunities to party, whether that be a wedding, a graduation celebration or just getting drinks outdoors.

There is perhaps no print more festive than the humble polka dot — and few do polka dots better than Carolina Herrera, which has made it a brand signature. Just look at how fun Ana de Armas looks in this dress from the American fashion house at the 2016 CFDA Awards! The tea length, fluffy layers of tulle and velvet bow finishes all make it an elegant choice for evening, while the sternum cutouts add a sultry, youthful feel.

Because it doesn't need anything fussy, de Armas finishes the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and beachy hair. It's basically the ideal template for any spring fête you may have coming up on your calendar.

Of course, polka dots work day or night, so shop these de Armas-inspired picks below:

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.