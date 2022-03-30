Skip to main content
Anita Ko Is Hiring A Full-Time Production Coordinator In Los Angeles

Luxury fine jewelry brand Anita Ko is seeking a full-time production coordinator. The ideal candidate will have familiarity with the jewelry industry, be extremely organized and detail-oriented, reliable, and have strong communication and listening skills.
Luxury fine jewelry brand Anita Ko is seeking a full-time production coordinator. A Production Coordinator is a Production Manager in training, responsible for supporting the production needs of this rapidly growing line. The ideal candidate will have familiarity with the jewelry industry, be extremely organized and detail-oriented, reliable, and have strong communication and listening skills. She/he will be required to work in a fast-paced environment where a self-motivated individual with a positive attitude will thrive. In this role, he/she is involved in the procurement, receiving, and distribution of all styles of fine jewelry. While this new hire will report directly to the production director, their work and performance will significantly support many other areas of the business, including wholesale, retail, operations, and logistics.

The position will be located in our Los Angeles office and we would like the candidate to start as soon as possible.

Roles & Responsibilities
· Maintain regular communication between jewelers and production director to ensure deadlines are met
· Manage and communicate a detailed production timeline for wholesale and retail teams
· Organize and categorize inventory
· Identify, size, and sort products for the wholesale, retail and public relations teams
· Review and approve minute technicalities of jewelry
· Find and improve efficiencies for production, delivery and distribution of all jewelry
· Fulfill inventory requests for account managers
· Quality control of all new production and repairs

Required Qualifications
· Four year college degree preferred
· One year experience in the jewelry industry, preferably production
· Extremely organized and detail-oriented
· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
· The ability to multitask, prioritize, and operate under pressure
· Microsoft Office Suite, G-Suite
· GIA certified a plus
· Experience with inventory software a plus

To Apply: Please submit your resume and salary expectations to jobs@anitako.com.

