Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Luxury Fine Jewelry Brand, Anita Ko, Is Hiring An Office Assistant In Los Angeles

This entry level job of Office Assistant is a position with upward growth potential within the Anita Ko brand.
Anita Ko Logo_Bold_140x

Luxury fine jewelry brand Anita Ko is seeking a full-time office assistant. This entry level job of Office Assistant is a position with upward growth potential within the Anita Ko brand. The office assistant is responsible for supporting the fourteen person staff of this rapidly growing line. The ideal candidate will be interested in the jewelry and/or fashion business, will have positive energy and be motivated to work hard in order to grow into the next position. No prior work experience is necessary, however the applicant must be extremely organized, reliable, and have good communication and listening skills. She/he will be required to work in a fast-paced environment where a self-motivated individual with a positive attitude will thrive. This new hire will report to the Director of Operations while supporting all departments in our business with filling, replenishment, errands, getting mail, and jewelry setup.

The position will be located in our Los Angeles office and we would like the candidate to start as soon as possible.

Roles & Responsibilities
· Consistent office hours, 9:00am – 6:00pm Monday - Friday
· Answering phone, checking voicemail and screening visitors
· Cleaning, organizing and categorizing jewelry inventory
· Monitoring and replenishing all office supplies
· Getting and distributing mail
· Filing
· Local errands
· Ensuring office is organized and tidy

Required Qualifications
· Four year college degree preferred
· Desire to learn about and work in the jewelry industry
· Extremely organized and detail-oriented
· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
· The ability to multitask, prioritize, and operate under pressure
· Microsoft Office Suite, G-Suite

To Apply: Please submit your resume and salary expectations to jobs@anitako.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

pexels woman-1149909_1920
Sponsored Story

Anita Ko Is Hiring A Full-Time Production Coordinator In Los Angeles

Luxury fine jewelry brand Anita Ko is seeking a full-time production coordinator. The ideal candidate will have familiarity with the jewelry industry, be extremely organized and detail-oriented, reliable, and have strong communication and listening skills.

By Winnie Liu25 minutes ago
krupp-group.jpg
Careers

Krupp Group Is Hiring An Office Assistant In Los Angeles

Krupp Group is a full-service, boutique agency serving global clients from offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

By Winnie LiuJun 12, 2018
ford models
Sponsored Story

Ford Models Is Hiring An Assistant In Los Angeles

This is a fast-paced position supporting the Booking Agents who value thoroughness, agility, and a can-do attitude as well as someone who is passionate about being great at their job!

By Winnie LiuJun 22, 2021
krupp-125
Careers

Krupp Group Is Hiring An Office Assistant In Los Angeles

Established in 2005, Krupp Group is a full-service, boutique agency serving global clients from offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

By Winnie LiuApr 24, 2019