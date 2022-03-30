Luxury Fine Jewelry Brand, Anita Ko, Is Hiring An Office Assistant In Los Angeles

Luxury fine jewelry brand Anita Ko is seeking a full-time office assistant. This entry level job of Office Assistant is a position with upward growth potential within the Anita Ko brand. The office assistant is responsible for supporting the fourteen person staff of this rapidly growing line. The ideal candidate will be interested in the jewelry and/or fashion business, will have positive energy and be motivated to work hard in order to grow into the next position. No prior work experience is necessary, however the applicant must be extremely organized, reliable, and have good communication and listening skills. She/he will be required to work in a fast-paced environment where a self-motivated individual with a positive attitude will thrive. This new hire will report to the Director of Operations while supporting all departments in our business with filling, replenishment, errands, getting mail, and jewelry setup.



The position will be located in our Los Angeles office and we would like the candidate to start as soon as possible.



Roles & Responsibilities

· Consistent office hours, 9:00am – 6:00pm Monday - Friday

· Answering phone, checking voicemail and screening visitors

· Cleaning, organizing and categorizing jewelry inventory

· Monitoring and replenishing all office supplies

· Getting and distributing mail

· Filing

· Local errands

· Ensuring office is organized and tidy



Required Qualifications

· Four year college degree preferred

· Desire to learn about and work in the jewelry industry

· Extremely organized and detail-oriented

· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

· The ability to multitask, prioritize, and operate under pressure

· Microsoft Office Suite, G-Suite



To Apply: Please submit your resume and salary expectations to jobs@anitako.com.