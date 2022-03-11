Araks Studio Sample Sale - NYC - March 12 (Up To 90% Off)
Saturday, March 12 Araks will be having a sample sale at the Araks Studio!
The sample sale will have a range of lingerie, swim, sleep and resortwear with UP to 90% OFF!!!
100% of proceeds will be going to @careorg, an organization supporting those in Ukraine, with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance — prioritizing women and girls, families, and the elderly.
SAMPLE SALE DETAILS:
WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022
WHERE: Araks Studio - 137 Grand Street, 5th Flr, NYC
TIME: 10 AM - 7PM