Skip to main content
The 20 Best Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs

The 20 Best Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs

Oscar de la Renta and Gucci emerged as winners (and favorites) on the fashion front.

Oscar de la Renta and Gucci emerged as winners (and favorites) on the fashion front.

It's not every Monday that you get to wake up to two major red carpets — but this was no ordinary weekend: There were the Critics Choice Awards in L.A., and, some hours earlier (and a few time zones away), there was another A-list gathering across the pond in London, at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. And neither was to be missed. 

On the fashion front, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci emerged as winners at the annual British film awards, with some of our favorites from the night on perpetual favorites like Ariana DeBose, Emma Watson, Paapa Essiedu and Daisy Edgar-Jones. There was also an epic Florence-Pugh-in-Carolina-Herrera moment, and a perfectly simple, simply perfect YSL gown on Adwoa Aboah. See all the best looks from the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet for yourself in the gallery below. 

Zawe-Ashton-BAFTAs-2022-Red-Carpet-17
Ariana-DeBose-Oscar-de-la-Renta-BAFTAs-2022-Red-Carpet-8
Florence-Pugh-Carolina-Herrera-BAFTAs-2022-Red-Carpet-1
20
Gallery
20 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Ariana-Debose-Lede-SAG-Awards-2022-Red-Carpet-4
Style

The Best Looks From the 2022 SAG Awards

From straight-off-the-runway picks to custom creations, there was plenty to swoon over on Sunday night.

By FashionistaFeb 28, 2022
florence-pugh-bafta-awards-2020
Style

All the Best Looks From the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Highlights included Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen re-wear and Florence Pugh in a hot-pink Dries Van Noten cape

By FashionistaFeb 3, 2020
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Style

29 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Two red carpets — one in L.A., one in London — means there was a lot of fashion to discuss.

By Fashionista15 hours ago
bafta-awards-2016-red-carpet.jpg
Style

See Every Look From the BAFTAs Red Carpet

Awards season continues as Hollywood's biggest names arrived at London's Royal Opera House on Sunday night.

By FashionistaFeb 14, 2016