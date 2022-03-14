The 20 Best Looks From the 2022 BAFTAs

It's not every Monday that you get to wake up to two major red carpets — but this was no ordinary weekend: There were the Critics Choice Awards in L.A., and, some hours earlier (and a few time zones away), there was another A-list gathering across the pond in London, at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. And neither was to be missed.

On the fashion front, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci emerged as winners at the annual British film awards, with some of our favorites from the night on perpetual favorites like Ariana DeBose, Emma Watson, Paapa Essiedu and Daisy Edgar-Jones. There was also an epic Florence-Pugh-in-Carolina-Herrera moment, and a perfectly simple, simply perfect YSL gown on Adwoa Aboah. See all the best looks from the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet for yourself in the gallery below.

