BATTALION Is Seeking Summer '22 Fashion PR Interns In New York, NY

With more than 50 years of combined experience, BATTALION brings together an unprecedented level of expertise in public and media relations; event production and management; social media strategy; celebrity/influencer engagement; and brand stewardship. We offer deep experience in fashion, jewelry, watch and automotive categories. And our extensive network spans across industries and continents, enabling us to create unique collaborations and forge powerful alliances on behalf of our clients.



Our mission is to be true marketing partners, essentially serving as an in-house team for each of our clients. We take a strategic approach to everything we do, always ensuring a positive impact on the bottom line. We also understand the nuances and importance of image. At BATTALION, no detail is too small and no request is too great.



Clients include: De Beers, Wilfredo Rosado, Girard-Perregaux, Watches of Switzerland, Watchfinder, DOXA, Wempe, New York Botanical Garden and many others. To learn more we encourage you to check out our instagram @battalion_pr.



This internship is for the Summer 2022 semester from May to August, or longer if you wish.



**COLLEGE CREDIT IS REQUIRED. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN CLASSES TO APPLY. YOU MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED AND ABLE TO WORK AT LEAST 3 DAYS A WEEK IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS.**



Job Description: Daily tasks will include, but are not limited to:

– Identify and compile client media coverage

– Maintain agency lists of editors, stylists, celebrities and industry resources

– Assist with sample trafficking and coordinating product loans and deliveries for photo shoots and VIP/celebrity dressing

– Work with agency team on special event planning and execution

– Research/monitor client news, competitive activities and market trends, cultural happenings and other relevant industry news

– Provide assistance with office administrative needs



The candidate must have strong communication and writing skills, be highly organized, motivated and comfortable dealing with all levels of staff and clients. Previous PR/fashion or luxury brand experience preferred. Must be eligible for school credit.



Please contact Kathryn with your resume and weekly summer availability at khamed@battalionpr.com.