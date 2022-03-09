Skip to main content

34 Stand-Out Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

See all the inspiration-board-worthy hair and makeup moments from outside the last batch of Fall 2022 shows.
A street style beauty look from Paris Fashion Week.

A street style beauty look from Paris Fashion Week.

The Fall 2022 shows finished out the season in Paris, drawing celebrities (Zendaya! Rihanna!) as well as the fashion elite — and the stunning, inspiration-board-worthy beauty moments to go with them. 

For the last batch of runway presentations, showgoers seemed to adopt one of two dominant aesthetics when it came to hair and makeup: either laid back, causal and minimalist (perhaps with a playful touch thrown in here or there) or full-on punk (with neon hair colors, funky hairstyles and goth lip colors). 

In the gallery below, we rounded up 34 memorable beauty moments from outside the Paris Fashion Week shows. Click through to see them all.

To see the best beauty street style looks from Milan Fashion Week, click through the gallery below.

