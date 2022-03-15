Must Read: Bella Hadid Covers 'Vogue,' Stacey Abrams and Iman to Be Honored at Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Photo: Ethan James Green/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Bella Hadid covers Vogue

Bella Hadid covers the April 2022 issue of Vogue, photographed by Ethan James Green and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. In the accompanying story by Rob Haskell, the model discusses mental health, the effect of lifelong comparisons to her older sibling and more. {Vogue}

Stacey Abrams and Iman to be honored at inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge gala

On April 2, Aurora James' Fifteen Percent Pledge will host its first-ever fundraising gala, hosted by Nicole Ari Parker and honoring Stacey Abrams and Iman. In an Instagram post announcing the news, James wrote: "It's truly our honor to be able to honor these two groundbreaking Black women. Both of whom have inspired so many of us every single day. Not even two years ago when the [Pledge] launched on this very platform none of us knew how strong this movement would become. I am so grateful to all of the women working tirelessly everyday at our non-profit to bring this work to fruition. And so incredibly inspired by the Black women across this country creating change and taking up well deserved space in a country that has excluded us and underestimated us for far too long. Look how far we've come." {Instagram/@15percentpledge}

Polo Ralph Lauren releases capsule celebrating HBCUs

On March 29, Polo Ralph Lauren is launching a collection inspired by Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, which was "conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at Ralph Lauren," according to a press release. "This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities," Ralph Lauren said, in a statement. "It's so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It's about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand." The limited-edition capsule will be available on ralphlauren.com, the Polo App, the Ralph Lauren App, Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores and in select Ralph Lauren stores. The Washington Post's Robin Givhan wrote about the partnership and Ralph Lauren's "revised American dream": "For more than 50 years, Lauren has been writing a tale about what it means to be American. And now he's made a significant edit. It isn't so much a correction as it is a clarification." See the campaign, which was shot by Nadine Ijewere, in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Malone Souliers x Bridgerton is here

Malone Souliers' collaboration with Shondaland and Netflix's "Bridgerton" sees some of the brand's staple shoe styles reinterpreted through the lens of the series, with "opulent Regency-inspired materials that reference characters... including pale blue floral jacquard for Daphne Bridgerton to a yellow moiré for Penelope Featherington," according to a press release. Prices start at $567 and cap at $927. You can shop the collection starting today at malonesouliers.com and at the Malone Souliers boutiques on 19 Mount Street in London and in the Villaggio Mall in Qatar. See all the styles in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

