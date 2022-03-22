Skip to main content

Must Read: Bella Poarch Covers 'Cosmopolitan,' Nicolas Cage Fronts 'GQ'

Plus, a first look at Edward Enninful's memoir.
022022-Cosmo-Issue-BellaPoarch-Cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Bella Poarch covers Cosmopolitan
Bella Poarch is Cosmopolitan's latest cover star, fronting the magazine's Music Issue, shot by Kanya Iwana. In the accompanying interview, she speaks with Lindsey Weber about TikTok and evolving her image beyond that, her music and more. {Cosmopolitan}

Nicolas Cage fronts GQ
Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage is on the April 2022 cover of GQ, photographed by Jason Nocito and profiled by Gabriella Paiella, talking about his life, career and latest project, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which he plays a washed-up actor named... Nick Cage. {GQ}

A first look at Edward Enninful's memoir
Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek got a first look at "A Visible Man," the upcoming memoir by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, which details his journey as an outsider reaching the top of the industry. "I just really wanted to sort of show that there are challenges you'll face but in the end, you just have to keep going," he said. {Business of Fashion}

Adam Selman Sport is shutting down
In an Instagram post, designer Adam Selman announced that Adam Selman Sport would be closing; the site's final day will be March 28. Meanwhile, "Big things happening," he wrote of his next venture. {Instagram/@adamselman}

Homepage image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

