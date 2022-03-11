Skip to main content

104 Beauty Street Style Moments We Absolutely Loved This Season

Featuring so, so much hair and makeup inspo to steal...er, iterate upon?
A beauty look from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 street style.

Well, that's a wrap! The Fall 2022 shows have officially come to a close, and while the fashion calendar pauses for no one, we're still going to take a moment and reflect on the stand-out beauty moments from this season's street style. There was no shortage of showgoers with hair and makeup looks that made us say "Oh, wow" (like, literally, out loud... to ourselves). So let's give them their due, shall we?

Outside the New York shows, attendees wore inventive hairstyles, including '90s-inspired double buns and pearl-fastened pigtails, as well as neon and two-tone dyes. Lips also took centerstage on the makeup front. In Milan, our favorite beauty street style moments included fluffy, brushed-out Afros; retro '50s-style pompadours; blunt bobs; long pigtail braids and sculptural updos with unexpected multimedia accents. Finally, in Paris, we saw showgoers adopt one of two dominant aesthetics when it came to hair and makeup: either laid back, causal and minimalist (perhaps with a playful touch thrown in here or there) or full-on punk (with neon hair colors, funky hairstyles and goth lip colors).

Click through the galleries below to see all 104 (!) of our very favorite beauty street style looks.

New York

nyfw-beauty-street-style-fall-2022-12
nyfw-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-1
nyfw-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-2
42
Gallery
42 Images

Milan

milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-28
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-2
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-7
28
Gallery
28 Images

Paris

paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-42
paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-21
paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-2
34
Gallery
34 Images

