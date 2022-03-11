Skip to main content
The 294 Best Street Style Looks From Fall 2022 Fashion Month

The 294 Best Street Style Looks From Fall 2022 Fashion Month

See you next season!

Photo: Imaxtree

See you next season!

Another fashion month is in the books, which means that we at Fashionista have been busy keeping an eye out for the breakout trends on and off the Fall 2022 runways. From inventive layering in New York to bold hats in London, the street-style crowd went full-out with their looks this season. Showgoers in Milan opted for fluffy footwear, while those in Paris clashed comfort clothes with bright party pieces for some unexpectedly brilliant pairings.

Now that the fashion pack has left the French capital, we're looking back at some of our favorite street-style snaps from the last month. See our New York, London, Milan, and Paris winners in the galleries below. 

Best of New York Fashion Week 

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-106
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-3
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-4
80
Gallery
80 Images

Best of London Fashion Week 

london-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-65
london-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-18
london-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-1
62
Gallery
62 Images

Best of Milan Fashion Week 

best-milan-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-67
best-milan-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-1
best-milan-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-2
67
Gallery
67 Images

Best of Paris Fashion Week 

best-paris-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-2
85
Gallery
85 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

london-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-24
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week Fall 2022

There are plenty of bold hats, bags and coats to inspire your next purchase.

By FashionistaFeb 22, 2022
best-paris-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-79
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Featuring unexpected sartorial pairings — and Ugg boots.

By FashionistaMar 9, 2022
best-milan-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-40
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

Orange emerged as the true hero this season.

By FashionistaFeb 28, 2022
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-88
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

Featuring covetable trench coats, inventive layering, fuzzy bucket hats and checkerboard anything.

By Dara PrantFeb 17, 2022