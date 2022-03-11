The 294 Best Street Style Looks From Fall 2022 Fashion Month

Another fashion month is in the books, which means that we at Fashionista have been busy keeping an eye out for the breakout trends on and off the Fall 2022 runways. From inventive layering in New York to bold hats in London, the street-style crowd went full-out with their looks this season. Showgoers in Milan opted for fluffy footwear, while those in Paris clashed comfort clothes with bright party pieces for some unexpectedly brilliant pairings.

Now that the fashion pack has left the French capital, we're looking back at some of our favorite street-style snaps from the last month. See our New York, London, Milan, and Paris winners in the galleries below.

Best of New York Fashion Week

80 Gallery 80 Images

Best of London Fashion Week

62 Gallery 62 Images

Best of Milan Fashion Week

67 Gallery 67 Images

Best of Paris Fashion Week

85 Gallery 85 Images

