Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Bags From the Paris Runways

We're talking totes oozing Main Character Energy.

Photo: Imaxtree

There's quite literally a lot to hold onto from the Fall 2022 shows at Paris Fashion Week: French designers offered a large selection of handbags that range from compact and artful to practical and see-through. 

More often viewed as supporting characters, the bags on the Paris runways oozed main character energy by taking control of the outfit's narrative. And they didn't come with the traditional somber tones of fall — instead, they were bright, glitzy and ready to make a splash on whoever's brave enough to carry them. 

Check out Fashionista's favorite Fall 2022 handbags from Paris Fashion Week below.

Miu Miu clp F22 094
best-handbags-purses-paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-1
best-handbags-purses-paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
49
Gallery
49 Images

In case you missed it, check out our favorites from New YorkLondon and Milan in the galleries below. 

new-york-fashion-week-best-bags-fall-2022-2
36
Gallery
36 Images
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-7
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-3
19
Gallery
19 Images
bvlgari-bag-fall-2022-2
49
Gallery
49 Images

