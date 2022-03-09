The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

À bientôt, Paris Fashion Week! While we're sad that our séjour in the French capital is coming to an end, the sartorial lessons we picked up on the streets outside of the shows will inspire our outfits for months to come.

The fashion crowd clashed comfort clothes with bright party pieces for some unexpectedly brilliant pairings this season. One showgoer wore purple sweatpants under a ruffled pink confection, while another teamed stirrup leggings with pointed-toe zebra-print pumps. Others showed some love for their soles with Ugg boots and fluffy, slipper-like footwear, and a handful of attendees looked to eye-catching headwear — a velvet top hat and Miu Miu's floral helmet — for unforgettable statements.

See our favorites street-style moments from the City of Lights below.

