Skip to main content
The Best Shoes We Spotted on the Fall 2022 Runways in Paris

The Best Shoes We Spotted on the Fall 2022 Runways in Paris

Get ready to go uncompromisingly bold next season.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Get ready to go uncompromisingly bold next season.

The shoes at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 wouldn't tempt those with minimalist or classic taste — but they would tug at the wallets of trend-driven and creative dressers

From patterned thigh-highs to towering stilettos, the autumnal footwear spotted in the City of Lights is uncompromisingly bold. Blue emerged as a popular color for boots. Wedges held their own among a sea of kitten and block heels, though slingbacks with eye-grabbing details and polarizing platforms came out on top. 

Discover our favorite footwear from the Paris Fall 2022 runways in the gallery below. 

Miu Miu clp F22 122
Roger Vivier_HOTEL VIVIER_FW2223_93
Roger Vivier_HOTEL VIVIER_FW2223_42
41
Gallery
41 Images

In case you missed it, check out our favorites from New YorkLondon and Milan in the galleries below. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

simon-miller shoes
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-2
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-3
39
Gallery
39 Images
Paul & Joe clp F22 097
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-1
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
26
Gallery
26 Images
Bottega_Veneta_W22_049_Detail2
best-shoes-boots-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-6
best-shoes-boots-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-5
48
Gallery
48 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.

Related Stories

best-handbags-purses-paris-fashion-week-fall-2022-5
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Bags From the Paris Runways

We're talking totes oozing Main Character Energy.

By Fashionista5 hours ago
pfw-fall-2021
Fashion Week

9 Top Trends From the Paris Fall 2021 Runways

Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.

By Dara PrantMar 10, 2021
paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-best-collections
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

Our top picks from the French capital.

By FashionistaOct 6, 2021
paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-trends
Fashion Week

10 Top Trends From the Paris Spring 2022 Runways

Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.

By Dara PrantOct 7, 2021