The Best Shoes We Spotted on the Fall 2022 Runways in Paris

The shoes at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 wouldn't tempt those with minimalist or classic taste — but they would tug at the wallets of trend-driven and creative dressers

From patterned thigh-highs to towering stilettos, the autumnal footwear spotted in the City of Lights is uncompromisingly bold. Blue emerged as a popular color for boots. Wedges held their own among a sea of kitten and block heels, though slingbacks with eye-grabbing details and polarizing platforms came out on top.

Discover our favorite footwear from the Paris Fall 2022 runways in the gallery below.

41 Gallery 41 Images

In case you missed it, check out our favorites from New York, London and Milan in the galleries below.

39 Gallery 39 Images

26 Gallery 26 Images

48 Gallery 48 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.