Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Bindya NY Is Hiring An Office Assistant / Logistic Coordinator In New York, NY

NY based fashion accessories company looking for office assistant/ logistic coordinator with prior experience in the fashion industry and knowledge of import logistics.
bindya logo

Known for must-have tie-dyed cashmere scarves, gauzy shawls, and gorgeous wraps as well as beautiful, unique jewelry, Bindya New York offers an effortlessly chic collection of luxurious, wearable art. With an array of prints and styles to choose from, there is something guaranteed to suit every personality and occasion.

Duties would include-
- communicate with factories internationally
- coordinate with international air freight companies
- communicate and coordinate with customs brokers warehouses on east and west coast
- must be proficient in invoicing using accounting software as well as EDI
- manage inventory
- must be a multi tasker and team player
- strong communication skills

Candidate must be NY based and vaccinated as this position is in person.

Please email resumes to- blulla@icloud.com

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

bindya
Careers

Bindya NY Is Hiring An Office Assistant In New York, NY

Fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in NY looking for an office assistant for our fast paced office setting.

By Winnie LiuMay 14, 2019
pexel - artem bali - accessories-bag-bright-1100790
Careers

Bindya NY Is Hiring A Part-Time / Full-Time Office Assistant and Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in NY looking for a part time/ full time office assistant and graphic designer for our fast paced office setting.

By Winnie LiuJul 17, 2019
bindya
Careers

Bindya NY Is Hiring An Entry-Level Office Assistant In New York, NY

Fashion Accessory and Resort wear company, Bindya NY, is hiring an Office Assistant.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
Southern Living Magazine: Marianne Hudson wearing Bindya NY scarf
Careers

Bindya NY Is Hiring A Showroom / PR Assistant In New York

Fashion Accessory and Resort wear company, Bindya NY is hiring a Showroom and PR Assistant. Candidate must be comfortable working in a fast paced environment.

By Winnie LiuDec 3, 2015