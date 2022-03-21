Bindya NY Is Hiring An Office Assistant / Logistic Coordinator In New York, NY

Known for must-have tie-dyed cashmere scarves, gauzy shawls, and gorgeous wraps as well as beautiful, unique jewelry, Bindya New York offers an effortlessly chic collection of luxurious, wearable art. With an array of prints and styles to choose from, there is something guaranteed to suit every personality and occasion.

Duties would include-

- communicate with factories internationally

- coordinate with international air freight companies

- communicate and coordinate with customs brokers warehouses on east and west coast

- must be proficient in invoicing using accounting software as well as EDI

- manage inventory

- must be a multi tasker and team player

- strong communication skills



Candidate must be NY based and vaccinated as this position is in person.



Please email resumes to- blulla@icloud.com