Members of the Ton Reunited at the 'Bridgerton' Season Two Premiere

Naturally, dear reader, there was a lot of Regency-inspired (and otherwise just plain good) fashion.

Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Dear reader, the wait is nearly over: The second season of Shondaland's "Bridgerton" — the one that helped ignite the "Regency-core" phenomenon and launched innumerable crushes on one Regé-Jean Page when it premiered in late 2020 — arrives on Netflix on Friday. While the Duke of Hastings has left the ton, we have a new love story between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) to look forward to. And our excitement only doubled when the cast gathered in London on Tuesday night for the global red carpet premiere.

Sadly, Fashionista favorite Nicola Coughlan had to sit out the event (fingers crossed she posts her look on the 'gram later), but there was still a lot of fashion to obsess over, Regency-inspired or otherwise. Bailey suited up in Tom Ford, while Ashley opted for black and white Gucci. Queen Charlotte — a.k.a. Golda Rosheuvel — repped up-and-coming U.K. design talent in a caped gown by Central Saint Martins student Mia Coco Chambers, while both Shonda Rhimes and Charithra Chandran called up Wes Gordon's Carolina Herrera.

See all the best looks from the "Bridgerton" season two premiere in London in the gallery, below.

Janice-Joostema-Femme-Fatale-Bridgerton-Season-2-Premiere-Red-Carpet-14
Simone-Ashley-Gucci-Bridgerton-Season-2-Premiere-Red-Carpet-7
Jonathan-Bailey-Tom-Ford-Bridgerton-Season-2-Premiere-Red-Carpet-8
