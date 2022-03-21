CADAR Is Hiring A Jewelry Production Manager In New York, NY

CADAR makes transformational fine jewelry for forward-thinking women and we’re currently looking for an experienced, full-time Jewelry Production/Product Development Professional with experience in luxury, fine jewelry production to join our team in New York City. We’re known for our innovative designs and impeccable quality and the ideal candidate is someone who’s passionate about and able to uphold the highest standards for both in our products. We believe jewelry is a transformative experience and our customers deserve the very best because it’s an expression of who they are.



CADAR was founded in 2014 by Michal Kadar, who is the Creative Director of this rapidly growing high-end luxury jewelry brand. With its Atelier located in the historical Fuller building in New York City, this young brand has established recognition of its name in the high-end jewelry world locally and globally.



The CADAR ethos is based on purity of form. Each piece is conceived with reverence, embracing subtle visual references including Art Deco, Art Nouveau, spiritual geometry, and Japanese artistic motifs. The Collection embodies bold minimalism and elemental beauty and is noted for proportion and balance. CADAR evokes an experience, a celebration of the moment, capturing light and expressing movement. Made in New York and Italy by local artisans, CADAR features yellow gold and diamonds and reflects the singular standards of its Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar. To learn more or to view the Collection, please visit CADAR.com.



Luxury fine jewelry company is seeking a Jewelry Production Manager.



Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

● Manage all stages of the jewelry production from the development through production and quality control

● Communicate with the factories and vendors both in New York and Europe

● Work with closely the Creative Director on Product Development and provide technical guidance where needed

● Determining strategies to reduce production cost and inventory liability

● Work with sales team to incorporate customer feedback in designs to improve wearability and sellability, and phase out pieces that aren’t selling

● Manage and update Technical Specifications library

● Work closely with sales team to co-manage inventory, replenishing and fulfillment

● Manage inventory data entry in the system

● Efficiently be able to work on multiple jobs/tasks simultaneously

● This job will require going to the Diamond district several times a week



Requirements:

● Min. 3 Years of High-End Fine Jewelry Development and Production experience

● Great knowledge of diamonds and fine metals is a must

● CAD and/or bench experience strongly preferred

● Must have strong organizational skills and ability to multi-task in a small but fast-paced environment

● Attentive to detail

● Team player

● Strong communication and leadership skills



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

Salary will be based on your level of experience

Health insurance



If you feel you meet the qualifications required to perform this role please submit your resume and cover letter to careers@cadar.com



