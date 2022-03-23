CADAR Is Hiring A Wholesale Account Manager In New York, NY

CADAR makes transformational, fine jewelry for forward-thinking women and we’re hiring an experienced full-time Wholesale Account Manager to join our team in New York City. The ideal candidate is entrepreneurial, outgoing, dynamic, and data-driven with exceptional people skills. We’re looking for an individual who is knowledgeable and passionate about high-end jewelry to manage key wholesale accounts and identify, nurture and execute growth opportunities.



CADAR was founded in 2014 by Michal Kadar, who is the Creative Director of this rapidly growing high-end luxury jewelry brand. With its Atelier located in the historical Fuller building in New York City, this young brand has established recognition in the high-end jewelry world locally and globally.



The CADAR ethos is based on purity of form. Each piece is conceived with reverence, embracing subtle visual references including Art Deco, Art Nouveau, spiritual geometry, and Japanese artistic motifs. The Collection embodies bold minimalism and elemental beauty and is noted for proportion and balance. CADAR evokes an experience, a celebration of the moment, capturing light and expressing movement. Made in New York and Italy by local artisans, CADAR features yellow gold and diamonds and reflects the singular standards of its Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar. To learn more or to view the Collection, please visit CADAR.com.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to –

● Developing and maintaining relationships with key accounts

● Partnering with internal departments i.e. planning, production finance, and marketing

● Managing order integration and monitoring shipping/merchandise flow against individual account plans in conjunction with production and logistics

● Analyzing business for each account and work to meet sales plans and financial goals

● Securing meetings with existing and new clients

● Managing the showroom in New York and leading the seasonal market appointments

● Liaising with clients to strengthen the reorder business

● Managing requirements for fixtures and POS



The Wholesale Account Manager will also Assist the Sales Director with:

● Developing product training materials and traveling to key doors to conduct seminars and ensure proper brand placement

● Providing product feedback and analysis to internal teams to help build out assortment based on the customers’ needs.

● Providing end-of-season reports, detailing overall financial performance, best and worst sellers, a summary of reorders, stock levels, deliveries, returns, etc.

● Preparation of Fiscal Year Budgets and Business Plans for Key Accounts, Prospective New Business Opportunities, Marketing Initiatives

● Ensuring that collection is bought reflecting CADAR brand and style values



QUALIFICATIONS:

● At least 3 years of luxury wholesale account management experience

● Must have strong analytical skills and the ability to analyze data to see relevant opportunities and gaps

● Organizational skills and ability to multi-task in a small but fast-paced environment

● Attentive to Detail

● Team Player

● Strong communication skills

● Must be fluent in Excel, inventory management software, and Quickbooks



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

Salary will be based on experience

Health insurance will be provided



If you feel you meet the qualifications required to perform this role please submit your resume and cover letter to careers@cadar.com.



We look forward to hearing from you!



cadar.com

@cadardesigns