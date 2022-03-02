Skip to main content
Every Celebrity That Has Announced a Beauty Brand in 2022

There are... a lot.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE

Over the past few years, there's been an explosion of celebrity-backed beauty companies. Some have become staples with loyal followings (Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty), while others are up-and-coming favorites (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc., Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty). Just a month into a new year, there's already a pretty full slate of just-announced celeb makeup and skin-care debuts to anticipate in 2022. 

For the sake of organization (and our sanity), we're limiting this list to brands that have been announced or launched in 2022. We're also sticking with skin care, makeup, nail care and hair care. (Courteney Cox, for example, dropped a "home care" line that's skin care-adjacent and includes a hand soap, but it didn't quite feel like a proper fit here.) Don't worry — there are still... a lot to work with. 

See our running list of the big celeb beauty brands of 2022 below.

Skin Care

Hailey Bieber, Rhode: announced in January 2022, launch date TBD

John Legend: announced in January 2022, launch date TBD

Kim Kardashian, Skkn by Kim: rumored to be launching in the spring of 2022

Sabrina and Idris Elba, S'Able Labs: announced in February 2022, launch date TBD

Scarlett Johansson, The Outset: announced in July 2021, launching in March 2022

Winnie Harlow, Cay Skin: announced in March 2022, launching in March 2022

Makeup

Gwen Stefani, GXVE: announced in February 2022, launching in March 2022

Peyton List, Pley Beauty: announced in December 2021, launched in January 2022

Hair Care

LaLa Anthony, Inala: announced and launched in January 2022

Nails

Marsai Martin, Mari by Marsai: announced in January 2022, launched in February 2022

