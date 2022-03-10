CHAPTER 2 IS SEEKING PR INTERNS FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2022 IN NEW YORK, NY

Interns will be assisting with all aspects of the company's Fashion Division operations - events, sample trafficking, research, campaign shoots, and general office admin.

Chapter 2 is currently looking for PR interns to join our Fashion Division team starting this spring in our NYC (Nomad) office. Interns will be assisting with all aspects of the company's Fashion Division operations - events, sample trafficking, research, campaign shoots, and general office admin.

Candidates must be organized, self-starters, detail-oriented, excellent at multitasking, and working in teams, as well as familiar and comfortable with working in professional settings and events. Written and verbal communication skills are crucial. We ask that interns work 2-4 days per week (max 20 hours).

SHOWROOM ASSISTANCE

- Passionate about the fashion industry and eager to learn more about fashion PR + Marketing

- Able to address changing client and team needs and requests

- Assist with showroom operations and admin

- Merchandise showroom samples + ensure showroom is presentable and prepared for appointments and guests

- Assist in press events

- Assist with showroom appointments and VIP fittings

- Day to day assistance with maintenance and showroom requests to support NY team

- Coordinate and execute pick-ups/drop-offs for media and stylists

- Manage sample trafficking + inventorying through Mayvien

- Receive returns and log appropriately

- Assist with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien

- Ensure inventory is up to date