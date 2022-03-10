Skip to main content
CHAPTER 2 IS SEEKING PR INTERNS FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2022 IN NEW YORK, NY

Interns will be assisting with all aspects of the company's Fashion Division operations - events, sample trafficking, research, campaign shoots, and general office admin.
Chapter 2 is currently looking for PR interns to join our Fashion Division team starting this spring in our NYC (Nomad) office. Interns will be assisting with all aspects of the company's Fashion Division operations - events, sample trafficking, research, campaign shoots, and general office admin.

Candidates must be organized, self-starters, detail-oriented, excellent at multitasking, and working in teams, as well as familiar and comfortable with working in professional settings and events. Written and verbal communication skills are crucial. We ask that interns work 2-4 days per week (max 20 hours).

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

SHOWROOM ASSISTANCE
- Passionate about the fashion industry and eager to learn more about fashion PR + Marketing
- Able to address changing client and team needs and requests
- Assist with showroom operations and admin
   - Merchandise showroom samples + ensure showroom is presentable and prepared for appointments and guests
   - Assist in press events
   - Assist with showroom appointments and VIP fittings
   - Day to day assistance with maintenance and showroom requests to support NY team
- Coordinate and execute pick-ups/drop-offs for media and stylists
- Manage sample trafficking + inventorying through Mayvien
   - Receive returns and log appropriately
   - Assist with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien
   - Ensure inventory is up to date

VIP DIVISION ASSISTANCE
- Coordination and delivery of VIP seeding
- Assisting in research of influencers and influencer seeding
- VIP Press coverage tracking/clipping
- Researching & maintaining events calendar
- Enjoys keeping up with pop culture and placement opportunities; collaborates with team on brainstorming and strategy development

EVENT/SPECIAL PROJECT ASSISTANCE
- Assist team with event coordination and management as needed for press days, client events, etc.; assistance in list organization for media, stylists, and VIP
- On-site support as needed; guest check in, running errands, managing credentials, managing production logistics, assisting with backstage press, etc

Please note academic credit is preferred.

To Apply: Please send your resume to jazmine@chapter2agency.com with “PR Intern -- Fashion Division” in the subject line, along with your weekly availability. 

