CHAPTER 2 SEEKING ACCOUNT MANAGER, WEB 3.0 DIVISION (Remote Role)

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm, is seeking a PR Account Manager for the company’s new Web 3.0 division, handling multiple accounts in the exciting new world of NFT, digital fashion, virtual worlds, and the creator community. This role interacts closely with our CEO and will work directly on an already impressive roster of leading artists, creators, platforms, marketplaces, companies and foundations in the digital space.



The ideal candidate has 2+ years experience in a public relations or marketing capacity, handling multiple clients and talent with intimate knowledge of art, fashion, technology, and creative culture. Experience with managing communication across fashion, art/design, technology, creative representation, collaborations/partnerships, and a demonstrable network, research and knowledge of Web 3.0 community will be prioritized for this role.



This team member will thrive in our energetic agency environment and company culture. We are excited to have a growing opportunity in this new space in the universes of NFT, digital fashion, virtual worlds, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, decentralized systems and its various applications to the other industries we work in. Creative thinking must be what drives you! We’re open to this being a remote role or based in one of our current offices in New York City or Los Angeles where our teams operate on a flexible schedule. Must be open minded, a creative thinker, solution-oriented, and adapt well to a constantly and rapidly changing industry.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Work with CEO and CH2 team to manage accounts in the world of NFTs, digital fashion, virtual worlds, and blockchain

● Support with active brainstorming across company and client strategy and determining objectives and long-term goals; develop public relations/communications strategies to meet clients' goals and objectives, speaking authentically to their vision, product(s), and community; help structure and finalize initiatives and digital asset/worlds release calendars

● Support, develop, and execute our Web 3.0 Division’s client and artist announcements, as well as the creation and organization of client PR assets and press materials including bios, manifestos, EPKs, imagery libraries, and more

● Support account team and company founders with strategic partnerships and collaborations for our Web 3.0 Division artists and clients

● Stay up-to-date with news and events, and emerging trends as they relate to the metaverse, NFT, the PR industry, our clients, their business objectives and communities; thorough research and fact checking assistance for client and press needs

● Continual research and updating on current calendars, media lists, and industry contacts

● Assist account and VIP team in coordinating VIP gifting

● Work with team to research and develop materials, briefings, on-site support, and assist with events

● Assist with general company-wide and office administrative responsibilities shared with colleagues

● Manage day to day media monitoring for client press coverage, compile weekly and monthly PR Reports for clients; proactively analyze PR outcomes, interpret data, and optimize results

● Champion the agency’s values and brand to the NFT and metaverse community



JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

● 2+ years of experience in public relations

● Postsecondary education in a related field

● Deep understanding of the NFTs, digital fashion, metaverse, blockchain industry, and virtual worlds

● Excellent written, verbal communication, and presentation skills

● Ability to think both creatively and strategically

● Quick and enthusiastic leader and collaborative team player



Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.



If you believe you qualify for the position, please send us your resume and cover letter to jobs@chapter2agency.com with “WEB 3.0 DIVISION -- ACCOUNT MANAGER” in the subject line.



www.chapter2agency.com

@chapter2agency