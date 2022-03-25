Must Read: See By Chloé to Be Discontinued, Telfar Announces Mystery Collaboration

An image from See by Chloé's Spring 2022 campaign. Photo: Courtesy of See by Chloé

Chloé to phase out See by Chloé

Chloé will phase out See by Chloé over the next three years, reports WWD. First established in 2001, the brand is being discontinued in efforts to strengthen Chloé's positioning as an upscale luxury label and continue to drive the success and momentum of its main brand. "We see this as a natural and necessary step in order to continue the renovation of our first line, and to reaffirm a one-line, single-brand umbrella approach as our strategy going forward, with consistent positioning across all of our expressions," Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini told WWD. {WWD}

Telfar announces mystery collaboration

Telfar has announced a mystery collaboration with an unnamed entity. The unidentified collaboration, an offering of four mystery pieces, will be available via "blind pre-order" on March 25 before the brand releases any images, making "Telfar...the first company ever to offer a faith-based blind pre-order," per the brand. For those who don't like surprises, the medium and large bags are dropping on March 31, a small bag will be available on April 4 and a final item from the collab will launch on April 8. {Fashionista inbox}

An exploration of Dr. Bronner's enduring popularity

Whitney Bauck dives deep into the history and enduring popularity of Dr. Bronner's soap for Bustle, asking "how has the brand with the kooky label managed to become the kind of beloved staple that sticks around for nearly 75 years?" Bauck also delves into the company's sustainability practices, religious affiliations and family ties, as well as its place in the broader landscape of personal care and the "clean" beauty industry. {Bustle}

In the natural hair community, inclusivity is a moving target

Houreidja Tall explores "how years of YouTube tutorials, complicated routines and expensive salon appointments have left some women behind" in the natural hair movement for Harper's Bazaar. "For everything wonderful the natural hair movement has brought us, the conversation has remained nuanced," writes Tall. "Often times, going 'natural' meant stockpiling an arsenal of new products and dedicating hours to the art of hair styling. But what about those who do not wish to spend a small fortune on products and services in the hopes of changing the way their hair looks?" {Harper's Bazaar}

The Grove has always been the shopping destination L.A. deserves

Max Berlinger pays tribute to Los Angeles shopping mecca The Grove, which opened 20 years ago this month, for Town & Country. "[The Grove] takes the best of certain Southern California institutions and brings them together: the fantasy of a studio set, the magic of an amusement park, and the shrewd capitalistic ingenuity of a mall," writes Berlinger, adding, "as any good Angeleno knows, mall culture — especially outdoor mall culture — has long been a crucial part of our city's cultural experience." {Town & Country}

