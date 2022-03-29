Must Read: Condé Nast Staffers Form Union, Lessons From Metaverse Fashion Week

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Condé Nast staffers form union

Employees across 11 Condé Nast titles — from Vanity Fair and Bon Appétit to Architectural Digest and Allure — have come together to form a union (following in the footsteps of The New Yorker, which organized last year, and fellow Condé properties Ars Technica, Pitchfork and Wired), and they're asking the company to voluntarily recognize it in a letter sent to management on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports. "It comes down to prestige doesn't pay the bills," said Jaime Archer, a web producer at Vanity Fair. "We love working here, and we want to keep working here. If Condé wants to attract the best talent in the business, they have to stop relying on prestige and provide equitable pay and benefits." {Washington Post}

Lessons from Metaverse Fashion Week

Business of Fashion's Marc Bain dives into the metaverse to experience digital fashion week at Decentraland, which saw brands like Tommy Hilfiger and retailers like Selfridges host virtual runway shows and pop-ups. He reports on what still needs to be finessed, what brands can learn from the event and what possibilities lie in this space. {Business of Fashion}

Oscar de la Renta is auctioning off Sarah Jessica Parker's "And Just Like That" premiere dress

Through its resale platform Encore, Oscar de la Renta is auctioning off the magnolia-embroidered, silk chiffon and blush tulle cocktail dress created for Sarah Jessica Parker for the premiere of "And Just Like That," with all proceeds going to UNICEF's efforts in Ukraine. Bids start at $5,000, and close on March 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST. "It was a privilege to wear this dress to the 'And Just Like That' premiere last December, and I'm humbled and honored to partner with my friends at Oscar de la Renta to now auction it off via Encore," the actor said, in a statement. "It feels meaningful to bid adieu to the dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

Katy Perry is relaunching her shoe brand

Katy Perry talked to WWD's Layla Ilchi about her namesake shoe brand's Spring 2022 collection, which marks the first launch since the performer bought back the label she co-founded with Global Brands Group back in 2017. "I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness, or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time, and just up my game and really mean what I say when I say I want to be that boss ass b—h," she said. {WWD}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.