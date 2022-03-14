Skip to main content
29 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Two red carpets — one in L.A., one in London — means there was a lot of fashion to discuss.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It was a big night for Hollywood (and, one can imagine, a logistically stressful one for celebrity stylists): There were not one, but two major stops on the awards show circuit slated for the same date — first the BAFTAs in London, then the Critics Choice Awards in L.A. The stars (and the fashion) persevered, with celebrities flexing in both fresh-off-the-runway looks and custom creations. Some celebrities even pulled double duty on Sunday night, fitting in a quick outfit change post-BAFTAs for a special Critics Choice event in London. That just means there were even more looks to talk about Monday morning. 

Catch up on all the best fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in the gallery, below. 

critics-choice-awards-red-carpet-best-dressed-2022-29
29
Gallery
29 Images

