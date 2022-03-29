Skip to main content

Here's Your Second Chance to Get a 'Dap Gap' Hoodie

Dapper Dan and Gap are re-releasing their limited-edition hoodies following a sell-out launch.
dapper-dan-gap-collaboration

Earlier this month, Gap teamed up with Dapper Dan to redesign its iconic arch logo hoodie, to coincide with the brand's Spring 2022 campaign launch. The soft knit pullover, dubbed the "Dap Gap" hoodie, proved to be an instant hit: It sold out almost instantly. 

Well, we've got good news for those who missed out on "Dap Gap" the first time around. The retailer announced Tuesday that it's bringing the instant classic style back, and in even more colors. The hoodies will be available for pre-order on Gap's website at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on March 29 (they're expected to ship out in the summer), in Golden, Sky Blue, Rose Pink — a salmon color that's a fan favorite on social media — and Black. They retail for $98 a pop, with sizes ranging from an XS to an XXXL  

The hoodie features a reworked Gap logo to read "Dap" — a clever nod to the Harlem-based designer who has a long history of remixing designer logos. Dapper Dan models the hoodie for the campaign, bringing his impeccable flair (patterned silk scarves and maximalist shades) to the feel-good images. 

Since the first drop sold out in seconds, we recommend going to the site and hovering your mouse over the link until it goes live. In the meantime, pick out the hoodie color(s) you want to add to your summer wardrobe with the gallery below. 

