Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Entry-Level Graphic Designer Resident In New York, NY

We’re looking for the unconventional, less obvious, unseasoned (or over-seasoned) creative pros, but above all - passion in all things beauty, fashion, jewelry, glamour, and well-being.
210622_CodyLidtke_DeborahPagani14225

NOTE: The Graphic Designer Resident position is an entry-level position located in New York City. This position is a part-time residency and we are currently accepting applications with an immediate 2022 start date.

We are Designers, creative-industry rogues, Instagram-story lovers, community managers, and imagery fanatics. We are not just on the Internet; we are creating the stuff the Internet wants to see. Whether that’s a viral TikTok video or the latest Twitter meme, we’re passionate storytellers for our brands and the people we do it with. We move so fast and make so much good content. So, we need more folks just like us, who can come up with compelling content ideas and create them! We’re looking for the unconventional, less obvious, unseasoned (or over-seasoned) creative pros, but above all - passion in all things beauty, fashion, jewelry, glamour, and well-being.

Want in? We love dedicated video and design creators, subversive artists and illustrators, obsessive meme makers, and we don’t care if you’re fresh to the workforce or working on your third act.

The Graphic Designer:

  • Create visual text and imagery concepts by hand or using computer software
  • Develop the overall layout and production design for advertisements, magazines and corporate reports etc.
  • Need to be able to create graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional needs such as packaging displays logos or imagery for print and digital uses
  • Uses and creates on social media daily
  • Has an ability to make relevant content across all platforms and has extraordinary skills in at least one if not all of these: design, video editing, social media copywriting
  • Shows a demonstrable passion, curiosity, and experience in making creative content on social media platforms: Tweets, TikToks, Instagram visuals, YouTube edits, etc.
  • Responsible, accountable, deeply passionate about their own personal interests and hobbies, and of course, kind, compassionate, and empathetic because you love the magic of collaboration
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Gig is:

  • Creating emotional, impactful, objective-oriented content for one of the many brands that Deborah Pagani services
  • Mastering the ability to turn any branded content into a volume of social gold (clips, gifs, graphics, photos, stories, copy, etc.)
  • Working with a wide range and quality of video and static imagery - from a collection of photography to short video clips - and turning them into content assets built for individual platforms and audiences
  • Collaborating with our creative and strategy teams to create and manipulate video, a plethora of photography, social copy, gifs, short clips, streaming stories, etc.
  • Wrangling and rolling with your teammates to service rapid turnaround times, capture trending moments, and deliver and receive feedback, all while keeping a clear, enthusiastic, and proactive attitude towards content creation

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 2+ years of experience
  • 2 recent stellar references
  • Portfolio or previous graphic designs

WORK SCHEDULE:

Be able to commit to a part-time work schedule, which is 3 days per week during 9am-5pm ET business hours Monday-Friday. If you are still in school and not available for an immediate start date, please wait to apply until one month before you would be able to start a full-time work schedule.

That's It!

Deborah Pagani is an Equal Opportunity Employer. This means that Deborah Pagani provides equal employment opportunities to all staff members and job applicants without regard to gender, pregnancy, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, disability, sexual orientation, religious belief, part time or fixed term employment, age or any other legally protected class.

To Apply: Please send your resume to assistant@deborahpagani.com, subject line Graphic Designer.

Related Stories

Deborah Pagani - Hair Cuff
Careers

Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Office Assistant In New York, NY

Deborah Pagani is a fine Jewelry and Hair Accessories brand based in New York, started in 2008.

By Winnie LiuApr 30, 2019
03062019_Stone_SET_Deborah_Pagani_0355
Sponsored Story

Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Office Assistant In New York, NY

Deborah Pagani designs fine jewelry and hair accessories for women after her own heart: a tribe of veritable femmes fatales. The Office Assistant must have at least 2 years of working experience, not including internships.

By Winnie LiuNov 19, 2019
Shot05_A_097_v3-2_RGB1200x800.jpg.jpg
Careers

DEBORAH PAGANI IS HIRING AN OFFICE ASSISTANT IN NYC

Deborah Pagani is a fine Jewelry brand based in New York, started in 2008. Known for its fusion of art deco and rock aesthetics. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of fashion / luxury brand experience.

By Winnie LiuDec 9, 2015
Deborah Pagani
Careers

Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Account Manager In NYC

Deborah Pagani is a fine Jewelry brand based in New York, started in 2008. Known for its fusion of art deco and rock aesthetics. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of fashion / luxury brand experience.

By Winnie LiuMay 12, 2015