Great Outfits in Fashion History: Demi Singleton in a Fun Take on Black and White Stripes

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Demi Singleton might be new to the Hollywood scene, but she's proving that she's got what it takes to become a star, both through her acting skills and her fashion sense. The Academy Awards marked the end of her first big award season (for "King Richard") and already, she's topping best dressed lists.

While lately she's been wearing lots of Miu Miu (and really, there are few better signs of a rising red carpet icon than an early-on Miu Miu deal), she went in another direction for the 2019 premiere of "Godfather of Harlem." Proving she knows her stuff when it comes to style, Singleton chose a black-and-white striped dress from Marc Jacobs for the occasion, paired with bright red boots from the designer. Finished up with fresh-faced makeup, it makes for a sophisticated look that's still fun and age-appropriate — a super-cute twist on the classic print, with the layers of ruffles and the explosion of fringe at the bust.

