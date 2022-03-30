Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Demi Singleton in a Fun Take on Black and White Stripes

This is how you take a classic and make it your own.
demi-singleton-marc-jacobs-godfather-of-harlem-premiere

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Demi Singleton might be new to the Hollywood scene, but she's proving that she's got what it takes to become a star, both through her acting skills and her fashion sense. The Academy Awards marked the end of her first big award season (for "King Richard") and already, she's topping best dressed lists

While lately she's been wearing lots of Miu Miu (and really, there are few better signs of a rising red carpet icon than an early-on Miu Miu deal), she went in another direction for the 2019 premiere of "Godfather of Harlem." Proving she knows her stuff when it comes to style, Singleton chose a black-and-white striped dress from Marc Jacobs for the occasion, paired with bright red boots from the designer. Finished up with fresh-faced makeup, it makes for a sophisticated look that's still fun and age-appropriate — a super-cute twist on the classic print, with the layers of ruffles and the explosion of fringe at the bust. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ready to add some graphic black-and-white pieces into your wardrobe? Shop these Singleton-inspired picks:

brother vellies checkered
simon miller retro
solid striped bathing suit
3
Gallery
3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

demi-singleton-king-richard-london-premiere-miu-miu
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Demi Singleton Dripping in Miu Miu Crystals

She's a red carpet star in the making.

By Dara PrantJan 10, 2022
janelle-monae-chanel-couture-spring-2011 lede
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Janelle Monáe in Black and White Chanel

This look is a master class in making a styling trick feel personal.

By Tyler McCallJan 25, 2022
bjork-swan-dress copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Björk's Swan Dress

This look has its own Wikipedia entry!

By Tyler McCallApr 2, 2021
daisy-lowe-louis-vuitton-fall-2010 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Daisy Lowe in Ladylike Louis Vuitton

This look is from one of Marc Jacobs's all-time best collections for the French house.

By Tyler McCallJul 10, 2020