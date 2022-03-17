Skip to main content

The Dyson Airwrap Is Getting a User-Friendly Upgrade

One of the buzziest, most popular — and depending who you ask, most confusing — hair tools is getting a high(er) tech makeover this summer.
The new, re-engineered Dyson Airwrap.

The Dyson Airwrap, the multi-purpose damp-to-dry hair styling tool that first debuted in 2018, is getting a high(er) tech upgrade. 

In the years since its launch, the Airwrap has remained one of the buzziest, most popular — and depending who you ask, most confusing — hair tools out there. With a hefty price tag ($550), five attachments and truly unique technology, it's inspired plenty of social media discourse. The gadget has even been credited with spurring the return of the bouncy '90s supermodel blowout trend amongst Gen-Z

It seems that the powers brains that be at Dyson have noticed the many TikTok videos out there explaining how to use (or... mis-use) the tool, because the company has "radically redesigned" the Airwrap, with reengineered attachments and re-vamped technology aimed at simplifying the styling technique, preventing user error and serving a broader array of customers.

Touting the new Airwrap as its "most efficient" version of the tool, Dyson notes that with the upcoming iteration, "engineers have been able to miniaturize air vents to achieve a level of airflow velocity, pressure and control never seen before." The new version of the tool includes the Coanda smoothing dryer, which offers multiple modes in one attachment; new firm and soft brushes for styling control; and new barrels which allow for easy airflow direction changing as you style.

With the existing version of the tool, users need to rely on two different barrel attachments to direct the airflow depending on which side of the head was being styled. That will no longer be the case. 

"By combining two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style," explains a press release from the brand. These new barrels also feature a rotating cool tip for easier maneuvering and better control.

Another noteworthy upgrade for the forthcoming Airwrap is the inclusion of a new wide-tooth comb attachment made specifically for use on curly and coily hair, making it more accessible for a broader range of hair types.

Existing Dyson Airwrap owners can "upgrade" their tools by purchasing the new attachments, which are compatible with the original version of the tool.

While the exact launch date of the re-vamped Dyson Airwrap has yet to be announced, the brand plans to release it sometime this summer.

