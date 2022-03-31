Must Read: Etsy Sellers Are Going on Strike, Beauty Entrepreneurs Are Funding Fellow Beauty Entrepreneurs

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for NASDAQ

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Etsy sellers are going on strike in April

The Verge's Mia Sato reports on a strike beginning on April 11, during which thousands of Etsy sellers will put their shops on "vacation mode" to protest the platform raising transaction fees from 5% to 6.5%, as well as other recent changes it has made over the past few years that have affected small business owners. They're also asking shoppers to not shop on Etsy that week in solidarity. "The strike is just action number one," Etsy seller Kristi Cassidy told her. "What we want to really do for the future is form a solidarity support movement — peer support, artisans supporting each other." {The Verge}

Beauty entrepreneurs are funding fellow beauty entrepreneurs

In a Beauty Independent subscriber exclusive, Editor-in-Chief Rachel Brown writes about how, more and more often, we're seeing beauty entrepreneurs invest in up-and-coming companies and business owners within their industry. {Beauty Independent}

