FACTORY PR Is Hiring A Fashion PR Coordinator In New York, NY

We work with companies to create moments that will spark the brand transformation to cult status. Our strategies combine traditional and digital activities, including public relations, brand development, social media, content creation, and influencer and celebrity integration.



Factory is entering an exciting new chapter filled with growth and creativity. Our team continues to impress with their ability to work nimbly across various industries and achieve award-winning results for our clients. We are also fun to grab a drink with!



From an industry perspective, we’re the agency behind media-fueled launches and creative storytelling for a dynamic portfolio of clients, including ASOS, Rebag, Miansai, NonChalant, Rudsak, Happy Socks, Rebecca Vallance, IKEA, Henry Rose by Michelle Pfieffer and Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr.



SEEKING Factory PR seeks a Fashion PR Coordinator. The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and fashion fields. The position calls for an individual who wants to be on the career path to become a fashion publicist.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

● Pitch and secure product placement for divisional clients

● Manage all sample trafficking and showroom inventory

● Cultivate relationships with market editors and fashion publication assistants

● Maintain current media lists

● Create reporting for all divisional clients

● Monitor and clip all press coverage and service to clients

● Hire and manage a team of interns

● Liaise with VIP office in Los Angeles



REQUIREMENTS

● Minimum 2 years of relevant experience, i.e. at an agency working in fashion PR

● Genuine interest in fashion, pop culture, influencers and communications

● Strong work ethic and eagerness to learn

● Ability to multitask and not let things fall through cracks

● Exemplary organization skills

● Excellent written and verbal communications skills

● Proficient in Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Photoshop

● Have positive can-do attitude

● Have solid understanding of the fashion media landscape, print and digital

● Be an avid observer of fashion and media trends



COMPENSATION & BENEFITS



CULTURE

Life at Factory offers all the benefits of a stable, profitable and established company, but with a dynamic start-up culture. We place great importance on our people and their professional development. We seek creative thinkers, effective doers, glass ceiling breakers and the I-dont-know-if-thats-possible-but-let’s-find-out-ers.



We are the people who get great satisfaction in a job well done, who grab a ball and run with it and who celebrate together when we ace it. We take great pride in being different and promoting a workplace environment and culture based on positivity, inclusivity and collaboration.



$$$

● Competitive salary commensurate with experience

● 401K with employer contribution

● Life insurance



HEALTH & WELLNESS

● Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 100% covered

● Citibike Membership 100% covered

● Discounted gym and ClassPass membership plus monthly credit



WORK LIFE BALANCE

● Generous vacation offering

● End-of-year holiday ten-day office closure in addition to vacation package

● Summer Friday Program



To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@factorypr.com, subject line Fashion PR Coordinator.



@factorypr