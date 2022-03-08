Must Read: Farfetch Launches Program to Support Underrepresented Talent, Susan Alexandra Debuts Astrology Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

New Farfetch program aims to support underrepresented talent in fashion

Farfetch is introducing a new program under its Positively Farfetch initiative to support Black and ethnic minority designers. Dubbed Farfetch Futures, it aims to increase the visibility of these creatives on the retail platform through marketing, content and commercial support. The company brought on Grace Wales Bonner and her Spring 2022 Wales Bonner collection as a launch partner. "It's important that designers from a range of cultural and traditional backgrounds are given a platform," she said, in a statement {Fashionista Inbox}

Susan Alexandra launches astrology collection

Fashion Scorpio Susan Alexandra dropped a Star Sign collection, inspired by astrology. "It was an idea I've held tightly to for years and now, it feels like the perfect time to allow the healing powers of Zodiac out into the world," she said, in a statement. "Each piece is so weighty that it feels protective and sacred. People always tell me that they feel safe when they wear our pieces and that is what I wanted to create-beautiful, personal amulets." Prices range from $108 to $198. See the pieces in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

18 Gallery 18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.