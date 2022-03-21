Must Read: A Survival Guide for Print Magazines, Brother Vellies Names CEO

Plus, get to know the most recognizable face in e-commerce modeling.

Photo illustration: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

A survival guide for print magazines

Now that news of a print magazine closure is an expected weekly headline, glossy fashion books are in a predicament. Alexandra Mondalek speaks to the future of print magazines in a new piece for Business of Fashion, writing that there is hope for the once-glorious hardcopy. Mondalek outlines what print magazines can do to survive, from targeting niche communities to rethinking their relationship with brands. {Business of Fashion}

Brother Vellies names CEO

Brother Vellies has named Behnaz Ghahramani as its first-ever Chief Executive Officer. Ghahramani joins the brand from Stuart Weitzman, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer for three and a half years. Ghahramani will work directly with Aurora James to help Brother Vellies reach "its full potential as a purposeful, sustainably driven company that supports artisans and redefines the meaning of luxury in our industry." {Fashionista inbox}

Get to know the most recognizable face in e-commerce modeling

If you've shopped online during the last decade, particularly in search of a cropped set or body-clinging mini on Revolve, then you've likely seen Ludi Delfino. Perrie Samotin profiles the recognizable e-commerce model for Glamour, giving us the backstory on how Delfino started modeling and how she linked up with Revolve in its early days. {Glamour}

