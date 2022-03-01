Skip to main content

Must Read: Fashion Week in the Fog of War, Young BIPOC Voices in Fashion on Why They Stay

Plus, top Estée Lauder exec ousted following racist post.
Milan Fashion Week Ukraine Flag Street Style

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Fashion week in the fog of war
Business of Fashion's Imran Amed writes about fashion's response to the news of an ongoing war in Ukraine, with the Fall 2022 shows continuing to roll out, as other industries react. "What seems clear is that the longer this war endures, the greater the calls will be for the fashion industry to speak up and take action, too," he argued. {Business of Fashion}

Young BIPOC voices in fashion on why they stay
In Teen Vogue, Aiyana Ishmael interviews 45 young BIPOC fashion professionals about their experiences working in the industry and why they choose to stay in it. "I can't just hope that other people will do the work. They can do the face-value things, but treating people a certain way does more than acting like you're doing something for the community," said designer Iyomi Ho Ken. {Teen Vogue}

Top Estée Lauder exec ousted for racist post
John Demsey is out at Estée Lauder, the New York Times' Sapna Maheshwari reports, having been asked to leave the company after posting a racist image to his Instagram profile. Over the weekend, the longtime beauty executive issued an apology: "I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of reporting a racist meme without reading it beforehand." {New York Times}

The fatkini and me: how a viral moment helped me find confidence after a lifetime of covering up
For Vogue's Body Language essay series, Lydia Okello recounts how sharing a photo of themself wearing a bathing suit — inspired by Gabi Gregg's fatkini — on the internet shifted their relationship with swimwear: "I had never felt like my body was worth glorifying, but the experience of posting this photo, after a lifetime of trying to hide, felt liberating," they wrote. {Vogue}

