The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in March

Photo: Imaxtree

While warm-weather collections start to hit stores in March, the weather can be unpredictable. And since many of us need more than a boost of optimism to purchase those vacation-worthy pieces in puffy jacket temperatures, our picks this month are all over the board.

From bodysuits to fitted tops and mesh briefs, some of our purchases this month may seem inconsequential, but the basics are the building blocks to a great wardrobe. On the other hand, we shopped for things worth planning outings around (like hiking-friendly sneakers) and elevated classics (think) like printed Birkenstocks. See and shop them all in the gallery below.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.